This is concerning Congregation Beth Israel’s and Bradford Riordan’s comments in separate letters on June. 10
I am Jewish and a 30-year military veteran.
No apology is necessary from either Officer Nat Small or Chief Scott Bieber.
My feelings are not hurt. I read a reasonable and heartfelt explanations from the Walla Walla Police Department. Officer Small shows sensitivity by keeping his arms covered. I see no racist nor anti-Semitic agenda.
Nat Small bled for his country. Claudio Patino gave his life for his comrades and his country.
He was a “kid” when he had it inked. Had no idea of the historic horrors it represents as the history of Nazi atrocities is not always taught in our schools.
Officer Small just wanted to honor his friend. And probably help himself heal.
Many combat veterans have survivor’s guilt. Perhaps this is his therapy.
So, cut him some slack. You have never been in combat!
You cannot understand until you walk in his boots.
Chief Bieber’s response bears repeating:
“Unfortunately, a double lightning bolt S also carries with it a horrendous historical connotation from Nazi Germany. That is not the intent or denotation of the tattoo on Officer Small’s arm. Understanding that some people might incorrectly infer otherwise from the tattoo if it were visible, officer Small wears and has always worn a long-sleeved shirt while on duty. At the city of Walla Walla and the Walla Walla Police Department, we do not tolerate or condone racism or anti-Semitism of any kind.” He acknowledged the history and symbolism of the SS. He acknowledged our sensitivities to the symbol. He was not dismissive nor lacked transparency as accused by the Beth Israel Board.
These are the social action buzz words used by activists to engender outrage and push a false narrative. It is hyperbole. It is disingenuous, and for me undermines their credibility.
Beth Israel is also off base insinuating that gays, Latinos and blacks will be treated unfairly because of Officer Small’s tattoo. What nonsense! If there is real racism on WWPD, then give real examples instead of a strawman argument.
Mr. Riordan’s response does not consider the intent and context of Officer Small’s tattoo.
It was not meant to glorify the SS, but to remember the actions and sacrifices of a combat veteran.
That supersedes the negative symbolism for me. Moreover, if it starts a conversation and subsequent education of the horrific details of the Holocaust, then it serves a genuine purpose.
How are we supposed to remember the Holocaust without these symbolic reminders?
It certainly inspired Mr. Riordan to give a meaningful history lesson.
Steven Wallis
Walla Walla