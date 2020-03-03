Walla Walla County voters have twice rejected proposals for a carbon tax that would have added 10 to 15 cents to the price of a gallon of gas because, they thought, the idea was way too expensive and wouldn’t have done any good anyway.
Recently, a week or so of “unseasonably warm weather” caused flooding in our valley that resulted in several million dollars in damages. Obviously, the carbon taxes that were rejected could not have prevented that flooding.
But it should also be clear that failing to take appropriate preventive measures just makes it more likely that we’ll see additional examples of “unseasonable” weather that will bring us floods, fires or droughts that cause more damage or even cost lives.
Some people believe in alternative science theories that claim billions of tons of heat-trapping greenhouse gases just float up into the atmosphere and disappear, leaving no changes in climate conditions whatsoever.
Sadly, there are no sources of alternative funding that can pay for the damage that occurs when that alternative science turns out to be wrong.
Bart Preecs
Walla Walla