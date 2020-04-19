I want to add my note of appreciation for John Jamison’s column in the U-B on the role of newspapers in our lives.
Being 94 years old, I can remember back before there was TV! We had radio, of course, but our news, at least in my life, came from newspapers.
As a little girl living in the Willamette Valley, our morning paper was the Portland Oregonian. Our evening paper was the Albany Democrat Herald. After moving with my family to Milton-Freewater in 1939, we continued to get the Portland Oregonian. It was delivered every morning.
In my adult life in Milton-Freewater, we continued to subscribe to that newspaper and also, of course, the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin. The Oregonian was faithfully delivered to our doorstep every morning by 7 a.m. As I recall, the papers were flown by plane to Pendleton, then picked up, by whom I never knew, and delivered by paperboys.
Quite a wonderful journey to get the news to us! So my thanks to newspapers and to those of you dedicated to this vital piece and protection of our democracy
Beverley McRae
Milton-Freewater