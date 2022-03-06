When I subscribed to the Union-Bulletin, it was for the delivery of a paper six days a week. Now I read that the print copy is only going to be three days a week. That equates to a double of time for the current subscription.
I read the newspaper in paper format. Reading it online is not comfortable. I am computer-challenged enough, and I don't need to frustrate myself to read a newspaper in digital format.
Therefore, at the end of my current subscription, I will no longer be subscribing to the U-B.
Robert Keatts
Walla Walla