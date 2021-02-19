A sure thing. There is an organization known as the Center for Science in the Public Interest or CSPI for short. It’s headquarters are in Washington, D.C.
It has been working for 50 years. Its top priorities are to expand access to healthy food, protect the food supply, fight for truth and transparency in labeling and quality of the food we eat.
A major concern has been the adverse effects that have come from the feeding of antibiotics to farm animals.
On more than one occasion the leadership has been able to effect changes by bringing lawsuits against organizations that are making false promotions.
It produces a newsletter with the title Nutrition Action Health Letter, which has been highly rated. It was this newsletter that in its April 2019 issue stated that 13 cancers are related to overweight and obesity.
I write this because I have a passion for preventive medicine. It troubles me greatly to see people get sick or die from diseases they don’t need get.
There are a number of newsletter out there. A several universities publish them. Besides the one I am writing about I subscribe to the Harvard Health Letter and the Tufts University Newsletter.
Donald E.Casebolt, M.D.
College Place