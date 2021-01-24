While I understand it is your job to report the local news, I’m troubled by the lack of any level of decency in reporting on my brother, Tomas F. Franco. Given the length of time between your first story, the sensationalized third, and his final plea of not guilty by reason of insanity last June, you could have done better.
As much as it was about crime, it was also a human-interest story. During a sentencing hearing for him, regarding a different issue, the judge declared that Mr. Franco obviously had “some sort of mental breakdown,” and ordered the psychiatric evaluations, which you also reported on (Aug. 29, 2019). We have a combat veteran suffering illness and you honor his service with “Trumpet blower pleads innocent to assaulting officers, damaging patrol cars” hyperbolic headline (Jan. 29, 2020).
Just imagine if that was your father, son, brother. Shameful.
In all four of your articles, you only noted his name, age and alleged crimes. While in jail for ten months, he was transported with ankle and wrist chains and wrote his mother often. We, his children, mother, siblings and extended family want you and the community he grew up in, to know more about him than the brass you labeled him.
Mr. Tomas F. Franco, the sixth of eight children born to Domingo and Linda Franco Jr., was raised in Walla Walla, played Little League baseball as a boy, enjoyed his motorcycle and home economics as a teen, and yes, he played the trumpet in his junior high band, graduated from Wa-Hi, and taught himself to play guitar. He went on to serve his country in the U.S. Marines; upon honorable discharge he served the Oregon National Guard and was called to active duty for two tours of Afghanistan after 911.
He is also a much-loved son by a widowed mother in Walla Walla and raised three fine children of his own, all having graduated from college. During his Guard time, he graduated with a bachelor’s in business degree from Eastern Oregon State College, that included a minority achievement award.
Tomas has had his share of life difficulties over the past decade and unfortunately it took these recent felony charges against him to nail down the mental illness driving the threat against himself and the public.
Eva Franco Morales
Walla Walla