Pacific Power’s Marengo windmills are being given new nacelles (2.0 megawatts instead of 1.8 megawatts) and new blades (50 meters instead of 40 meters). The old blades are being sawed into short chunks and carted off to landfills. Large areas of farmland have been paved over as parking lots and staging areas for the construction equipment.
Vestas publishes power curves for the original Marengo windmill model (40 meter blades on 67.4 meter towers); peak efficiency was achieved at a windspeed of 17 mph. Vestas also publishes power curves for a new windmill model (50 meter blades on 80 meter towers); the same peak efficiency is achieved at a lower windspeed of 14 mph. This was Pacific Power’s published intent for spending so much money on this massive construction project: it’s now obvious that the wind never blows 17 mph at the Marengo area, so Pacific Power hoped to salvage some of their damaged credibility by tuning for 14 mph and making up the difference with a bigger generator.
A simple mathematical calculation shows this hope to be misguided. Relative to before, the power now generated would be lower by the cube of the lower windspeed ratio, and higher by the square of the greater blade length ratio, or about 90% as much as before.
There is a second problem with the hope of generating more power with the bigger windmill blades. These longer blades are being mounted on the original towers, so the blade tips are now 33 feet closer to the ground. Vestas does not publish power curves for this combination, for the obvious reason that eddies destroy efficiency when the blade is longer than half the tower height.
If the CB radio chatter of the truck drivers hauling blades and nacelles for this project are to be believed, construction has been delayed briefly when lightning threatened, but has so far never been delayed because the wind was blowing, which pretty much says it all, as far as prospects are concerned for ever generating any power from these new windmills.
Jim Thorn
Dayton