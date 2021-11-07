On Nov. 1, for the first time in the Walla Walla Valley, a wife of a service member was given full military honors. This included a firing squad and the playing of the taps by Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 992. The lady, Ora Waiblinger, also received the honor of a motorcycle ride by the Combat Veterans International Motorcycle Association.
Walla Walla Valley residents can be proud that this new tradition honors those who served our country alongside their military husbands.
Joseph Waiblinger
Walla Walla
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.