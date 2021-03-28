Before Disney+, many TV shows and movies were mostly on Netflix and Hulu. Consumers had an easier time finding the content they wanted. However, this would not last forever because, in August 2017, Disney announced they would be removing many of their titles from Netflix and creating their own streaming service. From then on many companies followed, some of these companies being Amazon, HBO, Apple, ESPN and many others.
Some companies have profited from this move; but a CNBC article from December 2019 suggests that eventually the estimated amount of money consumers are willing to spend on streaming services does not match the amount it would cost to advertise and spend on streaming services.
The majority of content is spread across multiple platforms making consumers pick which streaming services to pay for. More streaming services also limits consumers from possibly discovering a TV show or movie. Because of this, companies are not only limiting the enjoyment of the consumer, they’re also limiting the possible popularity of their own product.
If we continue to support these companies, many of them will not learn and keep their streaming services. I urge you to complain to somebody, but I'm not sure who.
Sal Snow
Walla Walla