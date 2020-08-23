Why did Donald Trump win in 2016?
I think I have a plausible reason why Trump was elected.
Over time Americans have become disenchanted with the Democratic and Republican political parties. Americans wanted change, and not another politically correct, useless, token Republican or Democrat in the White House.
Trump is a Republican, but some Republicans don’t like Trump. In the beginning the Republican party didn’t even want to endorse Trump. Moreover, the media and academia despises Trump.
The people who were sick of the status quo at least had a candidate who seemed to be anti-establishment.
I’m not saying Trump has been a good or bad president, that’s up to you.
What I am saying is I think he got elected because a lot of Americans are tired of the left and right propaganda from the media, tired of academia that programs children instead of teaching them to think on their own, and are tired of the Democratic and Republican political parties.
In the past 12 years, under either a Democratic or Republican administration, Americans have consistently said they think the country is heading in the wrong direction, currently 70%.
American’s “satisfaction” levels in 2019 during the longest economic expansion were at 40 (Gallup poll), they were at 70 during the 2001 recession. Americans “happiness” levels are the lowest they have been in 50 years.
The middle class has shrunk from 72% to 52%.
Obama promised change. When Obama took over in 2009 the Dow was 8,200. When he left in 2017 it was 20,000. Not bad if you had a decent amount invested, which most of you didn’t.
Obama saddled the young with $10 trillion more of debt as much as the first 43 presidents combined.
Obama represented the status quo: the superrich got richer, the middle class shrunk, and the young got burdened with more debt.
Flip to Trump who seemed to be unaffiliated and anti-establishment.
When Trump took over in 2017 Nasdaq was 5,500, even with the virus, Nasdaq is 11,000.
In less than four years Trump has saddled the young with $6 trillion more of debt while Nasdaq doubled.
Even Trump represents the status quo: The superrich gets richer, the middle class shrinks, and the young gets burdened with more debt.
It’s time for a radical reorganization of our monopolistic Democratic-Republican political party establishment.
We need to establish a new national political party to represent the 40% who are independents. Moreover, to represent the ever shrinking middle-class folks.
Richard Strozinsky
Walla Walla