I recently had the opportunity to move my growing family into a bigger home. Unknowingly, our new home is merely 10 feet from College Place, placing us outside the city limits. So, with a heavy heart, I must withdraw my candidacy from College Place City Council. The city of College Place and its people will always have a place in my heart, and I thank everyone who voted and supported me through the campaign season. Resigning from City Council is not a declaration of defeat or giving up on my desire to be involved in my community. Instead, it is a stepping stone to serve and impact change to the broader community.
I look forward to future opportunities to serve the area.
John Haid
Walla Walla