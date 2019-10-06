I read an article that said Washington state policymakers have announced hybrid and electric car owners are going to have to start paying an annual $75 fee to finance electric car charging stations.
I can understand why totally electric vehicles would be given the annual $75 fee as electric vehicles need to be charged by an outside source, a charging station, but hybrid vehicles charge themselves via the gasoline engine and regenerative braking. So could these Washington state policymakers please explain to me and all the other hybrid car owners why you are going to force us to pay the $75 fee when our hybrid vehicles don’t require an outside source to charge the batteries in our vehicles?
I remember when politicians were telling drivers to conserve fuel, purchase cars that got good miles per gallon, but when the automakers built more fuel efficient cars the politicians became alarmed as there was less revenue from gasoline taxes coming into their coffers.
My cousin was a law professor at the University of Washington, and I am sending her a copy of the news story that states our Washington state policymakers plan to pick the pockets of hybrid vehicle owners and see what legal options are available to stop such a unjust tax.
If anything, hybrid vehicles charge themselves and are grid free where electric cars are dependent on the grid for charging, so why this idiotic fee for hybrids?
Makes no common sense, but politicians aren’t overflowing with common sense.
Randy Daudt
Walla Walla