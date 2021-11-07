Yesterday I watched a program on PBS dealing with the inability of people making a wage more than $35,000 that were unable to survive on that amount. The solution was an extra government payment for the individual to help make ends meet.
A person making the $15/hour minimum wage in Washington State will gross $31,289. From that $3,359 goes to federal income tax, $1,940 to social security, and $454 to Medicare. Much of the $25,536 left is subject to an 8.9% sales tax.
In addition, the government requires the employer to pay a second $1,940 for social security and $454 for Medicare for this employee. Some feel that these two amounts might go to the employee if they didn’t have to pay them to the government.
Rather than incur an additional federal expenditure wouldn’t an alternative solution be for our government to reduce some of the waste and withhold less tax from the employee’s paycheck? A new federal expenditure isn’t always the best idea.
Nat Webb
Walla Walla
