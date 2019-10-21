I asked the following questions at the Oct. 9 Walla Walla City Council meeting.
The “Executive Summary” references the summary produced by the Director of Development Services that defines the department’s views and recommendations vis-à-vis an application to develop.
The deadline for submission of Written Public Comments on the Hayden-Cottonwood development application was Aug. 12, 2109.
For background/perspective, review the video of the July 24 Walla Walla City Council meeting and take note of the Public Comment period and the audience’s unexpected education on the term “quasi-judicial” as it applies to the Hayden-Cottonwood application and to each city council member.
***
“What is the status of the Executive Summary on the Hayden-Cottonwood project?”
Without the Summary and Recommendations there can be no Public Hearing. The Public Hearing has been referenced as “happening at a time to be scheduled at a later date”.
There are formal time parameters in scheduling this Public Hearing.
Correct me if I am wrong but I believe with all the time that has passed to date, it will be impossible to schedule the public hearing prior to the upcoming City Council election.
If so, and the public hearing is scheduled after the election but prior to 2020 — there are 2 and possibly 3 council members — who are at present officially defined as “judge and jury” for this specific topic — who will or depending on the election might retire.
Or if the public hearing is pushed into 2020 that means this topic would roll over to a council that will have two and possibly three new members none of whom are currently defined as judge and jury for this specific topic.
Plus, we were advised by the city in July there’s a possibility one or more Council members may not be voting.
Where are we as of today?
***
The Walla Walla city manager stated a response (to my question) was in process and would be issued soon. I have yet to see it.
Due to the "quasi-judicial” nature of the Hayden-Cottonwood development application “overlapping” with the current election cycle, the public is not able to speak with the incumbent (running for re-election) regarding worrisome issues/questions related to storm water management, massive grade and fill, risk of puncturing the shallow aquifer and so much more.
All three Council positions up for vote need new faces and new approaches to dealing with the Old School System.
Please include Julian Saturno in your vote!
R.L. McFarland
Walla Walla