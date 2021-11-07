In response to the Oct. 21 U-B article on Steve Daily's new book, "Ellen White: A Psychobiography," I present the words of Francis D. Nichols, leading 20th century apologist: "If such mental illness as Mrs. White is supposed to have suffered from will produce a life of sacrificial service and ardor, of far mission planning, of counsel to holy living and high standards, of selfless love for the needy, and all the other Christian graces that radiates from her life, then we would say solemnly, God give us more mentally maladjusted people."
Not only has Ellen White's book, "Ministry of Healing" brought me through a very difficult time in my life, but her five-volume "Conflict of the Ages" series, which spans Bible history from Genesis to the second coming of Christ, has strengthened my relationship with Jesus and my assurance of salvation.
Rather than read the attempts of a disgruntled, fired former-Seventh-day-Adventist pastor, why not read one of her many fine books? She is the most translated woman author in the entire history of literature, and her writings cover a wide range of topics from health to education.
Patricia Vietz
College Place
