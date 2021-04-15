It is unfortunate that an annexation request for Cottonwood Road has come up again as there has been so much opposition in the past to development in this part of town.
Walla Walla residents sent a clear message about not wanting a large housing development in the south side of the city, with more than 2,000 local residents from all over Walla Walla signing a petition in opposition.
Problems with this specific Urban Growth Area are many and go back 30 years when it was identified as a UGA under different zoning requirements that were never intended for high-density developments. The problems are best described in a letter by the city to the previous developer. The letter provides clear perspective on challenges the community will face by development in this area.
Concerns range from previous flooding, traffic, threatened aquifer, city services and a host of other items — not to mention city budget constraints for such a large project. Most important, how increased traffic will impact child and pedestrian safety.
A possible solution could be to develop the land based on Walla Walla County zoning, which will have significantly less impact to the community, or focusing development on land near the airport area.
Brad Walker
Walla Walla