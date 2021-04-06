There should be one uniform policy for learning about the LGBTQIA+ community in the United States' school health curriculum.
Currently, there isn’t a unified approach. Each state has a different position, and even every county and some school districts within each state have a different way of teaching about this topic. And that’s a problem.
The Walla Walla school district is fortunate enough to have information taught about the LGBTQIA+ community, gender identity and sexual orientation, but other schools around the country aren’t so lucky. Because the information given to each class varies (if there is information given at all), each class has a different understanding on this topic.
Having accurate information about the LGBTQIA+ community is incredibly important, especially for those who may be questioning their identity. It’s a way to learn more about who you are or aren’t, and the more information available, the better and easier it is for everyone.
There is currently a stigma against people who don’t identify as straight and cis-gender, and that’s partially due to lack of uniform information and understanding that could be achieved by having it taught under one country-wide policy.
This information needs to be spread equally throughout the country.
Bella Zanger
Walla Walla