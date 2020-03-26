Regarding the seriousness of the most recent coronavirus, here’s an interesting point:
The Italy National Health Institute recently released a report detailing that over 99% of COVID-19 deaths occurred in people who have pre-existing medical conditions, with nearly half of deaths happening in patients with three or more pre-existing medical conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease.
The average age of alleged coronavirus deaths in Italy is around 80.
How many of these deaths would have occurred irregardless of the virus? Also, how many of these deaths are due to unproven and potentially harmful coronavirus treatments?
Tens of millions die of malnutrition and starvation every year. Malaria claims hundreds of thousands of lives each year, and infects hundreds of millions more. There are hundreds of millions of cases of diabetes worldwide, with 37 million diabetes cases in the United States alone, and an additional 88 million Americans estimated to have pre-diabetes.
Clearly, the world and our own nation have far more serious health concerns than the latest coronavirus, which looks trivial by comparison.
Jordan Henderson
Dayton