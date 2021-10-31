I have known Myron Huie since we were kids in Sharpstein Elementary School. Before retiring he had his own successful business in Walla Walla where he learned the need for good governance in our community.
I have observed Myron's diligence in running his business and dedication to our conservative values and his care for our community as a member of the Walla Walla City Council.
Myron is a true patriot and trustworthy friend who will continue working for our city with the highest integrity and moral standards we want to see in public office.
Please vote for Myron Huie for Walla Walla City Council.
Jim Harold
Walla Walla
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.