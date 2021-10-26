Re-elect Myron Huie. Myron is by far the best choice for Walla Walla City Council, Position 1. His last three and a half years as an elected council member have been very successful.
I have known Myron as a personal friend and businessman for at least 50 years. He is honest and up-front, with no hidden agendas. He is very detailed in all that he approaches and makes well thought-out decisions that are fiscally responsible.
Myron was born and raised in Walla Walla and was a private business owner/operator for over 20 years. His roots are in Walla Walla and he cares deeply about our community. He is supportive of fully funding the police department and first responders for the safety of everyone.
Myron pays attention to the improvements needed for our streets, bridges, sidewalks and infrastructure and will encourage financial allocation for needed improvements. He is concerned for the well-being of homeless people with focus toward less drug dependency, assistance toward gainful employment and permanent housing.
A vote for Myron is a vote for integrity, fiscal responsibility and complete honesty. I am proud to support Myron Huie for City Council Position 1.
Doug Tash
Walla Walla
