This probably won't happen since there is such a push for everyone to get the vaccine, but why don't headlines say how many of the vaccinated have died of the so-called COVID-19?
Also, since "King Inslee" is not a licensed doctor, how can he even think that it's his place to tell a person they have to get the shot? Isn't that practicing without a license?
My medical needs should be my choice and no one else's. You can bet if I were an attorney with a valid license, I would be bringing lawsuits against Inslee and the state Department of Health for even thinking they could push this mandate. In my opinion, there are probably as many dying from the shot than there are dying from COVID.
My body, my choice!
David Base
Prescott