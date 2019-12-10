I had the privilege of taking a Quest class (through Walla Walla Community College) titled “Show and Tell: Walla Walla History."
James Payne, executive director of Fort Walla Walla Museum, made the area history come alive through stories of area residents including the Lloyd Family, soldiers stationed at Fort Walla Walla, Lewis and Clark’s adventures in this area, and much more.
This class was just one of many opportunities we have to explore our local history at Fort Walla Walla Museum. Watch the calendar to find scheduled events such as Museum After Hours presentations, Living History performances, and opening of new exhibits. School children often have the chance to visit the Museum and James Payne has made many presentations in the classrooms in our area through the generous support of local businesses.
Local support is vital to the success of the Museum. Come and see what it as to offer. Please consider buying a membership or making a gift to make sure that Fort Walla Walla Museum is able to continue to tell the Walla Walla story.
Barbara Stubblefield
Walla Walla