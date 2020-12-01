In recent weeks, the public has learned of two new proposed subdivisions of single-family homes for Walla Walla. The Harvey Ranch Estates would go between Lower Waitsburg Road and Veterans golf course north of Walla Walla. The other subdivision would be built southeast of Walla Walla off Cottonwood Road. Both areas are within the Urban Growth Area for Walla Walla.
The problem I have is that both subdivisions will contain only single-family houses. I urge both developers to use 20% of the lots in their subdivision for multi-family housing, scattered throughout the subdivision.
All housing in Walla Walla for rent or sale is tight. Housing for one or two person households is especially tight. Studios and one bedroom units, built as duplexes and triplexes can meet this need.
The Union-Bulletin contained an article a few weeks ago titled “Multi-family housing builds strong communities.” Studies about the effect of multi-family housing in a neighborhood show its many advantages. University researchers as well as non-profit organizations and real estate developer and marketers have supported multi-family housing within single-family housing neighborhoods.
These studies show, firstly, that multi-family housing can reduce the cost of building per housing unit. Each unit tends to be smaller and more affordable, and the cost of the lot is divided among two or three housing units, again reducing cost per unit, and, secondly, when built to compliment the style and size of a subdivision’s single-family housing units there is no decrease in property values and no increase in crime.
Single-family homes will usually have more children in the household, leading to a larger impact on nearby schools. Studio and one-bedroom units can target young people beginning careers, couples without children, and empty-nesters who want to downsize.
Before planning is completed, I urge both developers to add multi-family housing to the mix.
Roger Trick
Walla Walla