It’s a pleasure and honor for me to support Kathy Mulkerin for Position 1 on the Walla Walla School Board.
I was fortunate to meet Kathy through her tireless activism and work for human rights. I find her to be intelligent and compassionate about the importance of diversity for all students. She comes to us with experience as an advisory board member of Center for Educational Equity and Diversity at Walla Walla University, committee member of the Equity and Access Committee for Walla Walla Public Schools, and she was on the board of directors for Emerge Washington from 2019-2020, among other leadership roles.
As a past school board member in the Stevenson-Carson School District, I discovered early on the importance of equitable decisions on school boards. I’m confident Kathy will offer our district a much needed voice. She will bring diversity and experience to the position of school board member as a student, teacher and parent. Forty-six percent of our district population identify as students of color. She would be the first Black woman on our board and will work to assure that our systems are equitable for all. Please join me in supporting her.
Suzie Hamburg Davis
Walla Walla