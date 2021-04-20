I am proud to endorse Kathy Mulkerin as candidate for Walla Walla Public School Board director, position 1.
The endorsement is but a formality, as she may be one of the most qualified candidates for this position. A mother, a WWPS alumni, a Walla Walla native with a high level of expertise in the field of education, and a well-established leader, volunteer and activist, Kathy is, in every way, the best choice for the role.
She is a compassionate and knowledgeable individual with a passion for the community and dedication to diversity and inclusion. She has also expressed a desire to bring better awareness and planning surrounding the health and well being of students during and following the COVID-19 pandemic.
I have been fortunate to have had many conversations with local leaders and students and know for a fact that the district will benefit greatly from Kathy’s leadership, voice and expertise. I have no doubt that she will put the needs, safety and education of Walla Walla’s young minds before anything else.
Kathy not only deserves this seat at the table, but has earned it with years of hard work.
Elect women. Elect Black women. Elect Mulkerin for kids.
Lindsey Luna
Walla Walla