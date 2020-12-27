I read the article about the COVID-19 cases at the Washington State Penitentiary and the supposed mistreatment of inmates, which is not true.
With the movement of chain buses and moving inmates within the facility, inmates and staff are concerned the movement of inmates is causing cross contamination and staff are getting mapped out.
Some staff have been mapped out numerous times. The higher ups in Olympia have no idea or a plan on what their doing besides the current situation of moving inmates to isolation units rather than just stopping movement all together.
There has been discussion through the facility that this moving of inmates has more to do with federal funding (the all-mighty dollar). The superintendent does his best but when he’s dealing with people from Olympia who have no idea or care from behind a desk it is difficult.
Steve Trujillo
Walla Walla