Having enough money to pay our bills is very important to all of us.
Is “money” the same thing it was 50 years ago? Not hardly.
When people ran to their bank in 1932 to take physical possession of their money, cyberspace didn’t exist.
Let’s get this out of the way. Nobody would ever want to take physical possession of their money; with a very responsible Federal Reserve, why would anybody want to?
Just to let you know, even if you did want to take physical possession of your money, only 5% of money exists in the physical world.
The Federal Reserve says the M2 money supply is $20 trillion and says there’s only $2 trillion in greenbacks and half of that’s overseas.
Only 5% of M2 exists in the U.S. in physical form, which is still just paper (no tangible value). Where’s the other 95%?
It exists in cyberspace in digital-binary form.
Nowadays smart bank robbers don’t do what Bonnie and Clyde did, instead they hack the bank’s computer system where most money resides.
For every $1 that exists in greenbacks, there’s $19 to hack from cyberspace.
There’s another trillion to hack in cryptocurrencies.
Richard Strozinsky
Walla Walla