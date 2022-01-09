On Fox News, Stephen Miller said, "No president has lost the faith and confidence of the American people more quickly than Joe Biden."
Biden surrendered in Afghanistan, abandoned hundreds of Americans to probable execution and left behind $100 billion of U.S. military equipment.
Millions of unskilled illegal immigrants are pouring into America creating what could be the worst border crisis in American history. Texas and Missouri are demanding that Biden resume building the wall.
Sixteen cities, mostly Democrat-run, saw record homicides in 2021 and record police deaths. Mobs of "smash-and-grab" looters have stolen millions of dollars worth of merchandise from businesses. Meanwhile, the "soft on crime" Democrats want to defund the police.
Inflation and prices for consumer goods and energy are skyrocketing while America's enemies perceive that Biden is weak, demented and a push-over.
Sadly, most Americans are unaware of Biden's debacles. Why? Is it because of the pro-Democratic Party mainstream media?
Locally, we who seek to present facts are seeing our letters subjected to a microscopic examination by the U-B newspaper.