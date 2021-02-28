I don’t know when I’ve ever attended an event such as your community put on this past weekend for its smoothness and timeliness.
Though born and raised in Walla Walla, I live some four hours away at this time. And in my neck of the woods the vaccine is scarce to nearly nonexistent.
It was with the greatest excitement that I discovered in an announcement on Facebook that you folks were putting on a super event, a COVID-19 vaccine clinic, and I was able to sign my husband and myself up.
Everything from beginning to end was outstandingly done — from the ease of sign-up to help getting to the right place at the right time to receiving the injections themselves to the waiting interim afterwards to everyone’s cheerfulness and helpfulness.
It was awesome and we’re both enormously grateful to every single person who played their part. I so wish we could thank each one personally; we sure would if we could. Maybe this will reach most of them.
Stand proud Walla Walla! Not all events of this nature go anywhere near as well as yours did. Our hats are off to you!
Carolyn Karlstrom
Mossyrock, Wash.