I am writing in support of Steve Moss for a second term on Walla Walla City Council. I sat next to Steve on City Council for two years during his first term and know him to be a passionate advocate for the people of Walla Walla.
I had previously known Steve for much of his 37 years as an employee and later the CEO of Blue Mountain Action Council. Steve has been consistently dignified and principled in his pursuit to meet the needs of our city. Steve is not somebody who seeks out the limelight for his own gain. Instead, he works hard behind the scenes to promote a pro-growth strategy through proper and prudent management.
Steve’s unique experiences and background have armed him with an impressive sense of what works, what doesn’t, and how to prioritize unmet needs within conservative budgeting.
His passion to improve the lives of Walla Wallans is balanced with an abundance of common sense and pragmatism. I have watched him listen and honor citizen input to make decisions. Steve goes to great effort to learn what citizens value for the future of our city.
Steve’s character and skills were recognized when he was appointed to and served eight years on the Washington State Housing Finance Commission and the Governor’s Advisory Committee for Homelessness.
Steve worked hard to make sure that Walla Walla was at the table in Olympia to get its need met. His work did not go unnoticed in Walla Walla as he was recognized with the 2012 Award of Merit from the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Steve’s reputation is well known and respected outside of Walla Walla. When he is consulted by, or speaks to elected and state leaders, his opinion matters in their decision making.
Please return Steve to a second term on our City Council.
Richard “Dick” Morgan
Walla Walla