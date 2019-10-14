I had the pleasure of working with Steve Moss for many years when he was CEO of Blue Mountain Action Council. I asked Steve to help support critical youth development including the Friends of Children of Walla Walla mentoring program, the Community Center for Youth, Commitment to Community neighborhood program, The Health Center and Community Resilience Initiative, the local effort to bring awareness and action in addressing the impact of Adverse Childhood Experiences communitywide.
In all these efforts, I could count on Steve to walk with me and other partners seeking the best for our youth. While we didn’t necessarily agree on every detail of every step, what I could always count on was a reasoned and civil conversation about our differing viewpoints, and finding the way to focus on the issue to its completion.
That, I believe, is a strength we want in a City Council member. We can’t always agree on everything, but we can find respectful dialogue and common ground to find our way to the greater good.
Steve is one who operates this way and I write in support of Steve as he pursues a second term as city councilor. His leadership is well documented throughout his four decades of service to our community, and particularly his efforts to address vulnerable populations in our community who sometimes don’t know how to access resources and services.
His experience is invaluable to the continued growth and success of Walla Walla. Steve’s leadership experience will be instrumental in a second term serving our community, especially in supporting the new electoral process implementation.
One of Steve’s gifts is his attention to detail, while not losing sight of the bigger picture. Both are invaluable.
His vast experience and support locally in Walla Walla to his solid reputation in Olympia makes him the best candidate for the next term of City Council.
Theresa (Teri) Barila
Walla Walla