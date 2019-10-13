I’m supporting Steve Moss for a second term on the Walla Walla City Council. For over 40 years, I have observed Steve Moss as a caring, intelligent, highly skilled administrator provide outstanding service to Walla Walla people of all ages.
Steve understands the needs of our people, and he also knows how to maximize available city, state and federal resources to meet those needs.
Steve has a long history of being a common-sense problem solver and has positioned himself very well to continue advocating for Walla Walla’s people through a second term on the City Council.
Dick Cook
College Place