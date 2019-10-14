I strongly urge you to support Steve Moss for re-election to Walla Walla City Council.
For 40 years, Steve has been a passionate advocate for all the people of Walla Walla. He has experience in leading Blue Mountain Action Council for over 20 years, serving on a state wide committee addressing homelessness and the Housing Finance Commission.
Steve has been recognized for his tireless work in Walla Walla by being recognized in 2012 and receiving the Chamber of Commerce’s Award of Merit.
In his second term, Steve will continue to stand for integrity in governance and pro-growth through sound management. Steve is a good listener and has earned a second term.
Jim McCarthy
Walla Walla