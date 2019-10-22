I encourage you to vote for Steve Moss in the upcoming Walla Walla City Council election. Steve is running for re-election for the at-large Position 7.
Steve is the most qualified as he has decades of experience that is relevant to our Walla Walla issues. He is completing his first four year term on the Council having made significant contributions during his tenure.
During his 40-plus year career in Walla Walla, he served as president of Washington State Coalition for the Homeless, on the governor’s advisory Committee for Homeless, and eight years on Washington State Finance Commission.
Additionally, he has served on several community not-for-profit boards of directors. In 2012, he was recognized by the Walla Walla Chamber of Commerce with its prestigious Award of Merit for his body of work in the community.
Over 46 years ago, Steve chose Walla Walla as his home, spending nearly four decades working at the Blue Mountain Action Council. He was that company’s CEO for the last 22 yeas of his career.
He has now chosen to dedicate his time, experience and knowledge to benefit our city.
At the Candidates’ Primary Forum in July, all the candidates were asked their top 3 issues which needed attention. The most identified from the candidates were: Infrastructure, affordable housing and homelessness.
There are no quick, easy solutions to these issues. Steve has the patience and experience to deal pragmatically with these and other needs of the City. Please vote for Steve Moss for City Council at-large Position 7.
Sally Harmon
Walla Walla