It is with great pride that I write this letter in support of Steve Moss for Walla Walla City Council, Position 7. Steve is running for his second term.
Steve has already proven to me that he is highly qualified for another four years. Community involvement and support as a top priority for Steve, as it was during his career at Blue Mountain Action Council.
Steve has shown me that he continues to care for the Walla Walla community by helping me with a personal dilemma. Steve provided me with connections and specific advice that brought me closer to my resolution. He’s the type of person who will help in any capacity he is able to!
His ability to collaborate with local, state and federal officials and utilizing the knowledge he has acquired makes him an asset to our community. He has the experience. He has the desire. He knows what will and won’t work to improve the city’s challenges. He is very considerate, an excellent listener and a compassionate Council member who turns ideas and suggestions into real results.
I encourage everyone to re-elect Steve so he may continue to do good work for our ever-changing community.
Alexis Jenkins
Walla Walla