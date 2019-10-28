Steve Moss is always centered and focused.
It is with great pleasure that I’m writing this letter in support of Steve Moss for Walla Walla City Council Position 7.
I met Steve back in 2005 when I wanted to serve and give back to my community. Steve embraced and introduced me to many community minded individuals through Blue Mountain Action Council. Steve also encouraged me to serve a greater role and challenged me to serve on a state commission.
When I think about community leaders and people that are running for public office, I look for people who possess leadership traits such as dependability, decisiveness, unselfishness, enthusiasm and integrity to name a few. Steve embodies these and more.
Steve Moss exhibits qualities that make him a great City Council member. Though actions and words, Steve gained my respect as a great listener and compassionate leader. Steve looks after the well being of the individual, the collected group and that of the community.
Please join me in support of Steve’s campaign for a second term as a Walla Walla City Council member.
Federico Diaz
Walla Walla