Richard Parker’s impassioned letter regarding the cancel culture gives more credence to what happened to his signs than it deserves.
It was vandalism, plain and simple, and in an era where both sides seem unable to accept opinions they don’t share it was unfortunate.
However, placing nearly a dozen highly politicized signs on his property adjacent to a development in which the home owners’ association limits one sign per lawn was clearly “baiting the libs,” and it worked.
To feign surprise and attempt to claim the moral high ground is laughable.
While his signs annoyed some of his neighbors, his hate is flat-out unacceptable in our community.
Hopefully he will find the kindness, acceptance, and peaceful nature of his neighbors too foreign to bear, and find somewhere else to take his hate and anger.
Michael White
Walla Walla