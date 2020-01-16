I am a conservative, and I usually agree with the conservative message. Limbaugh, Hannity, Prager and Medved deliver that message on two radio stations covering 6 hours a day, 5 days a week.
How much is enough? Even agreeing with them, you get tired of the rampage, and sometimes it is nice to listen to something different.
I’m not talking about a different point of view, how about a different subject.
I’m a sports fan, so I think I’ll listen to some sports talk. What’s that you say? There is none? Yes, it’s true, there is none.
Aside from coverage of high school sports, two state university sports, (WSU and UW) and two professional team sports, (Seahawks and Mariners), there is no talk of sports except the occasional very short sports report on the news. And that only tells the average sports fan something they already know.
For years, I craved for just one radio station to pick up ESPN radio, to listen to talk and opinion on sports. At that time ,thank goodness for Westwood One, a Walla Walla station picked it up so you could listen to live major sporting events while you worked.
Then lo and behold, a station picked up ESPN radio, and I could listen to Mike and Mike in the morning and lots of other interesting shows about sports. Walla Walla had finally come full circle, and I was happy about my craving being satisfied.
Then it was all gone, again. Now our community has drifted back to the doldrum days of no sports. ESPN radio is gone, and now you cannot even listen to a live broadcast of the World Series, NFL playoff games, The Superbowl, The NBA Finals, the NCAA Championship in any sport or any other major sporting event.
I do not know why ESPN was booted from our local radio, perhaps it was their constant leaning to the left on sports issues in a mostly conservative community (the Kaepernick kneeling was one issue defended by many on ESPN). It would be nice to know why one radio station went from sports to more conservative talk.
With that said, shame on all the radio stations in our area for not even picking up major sports championships live.
Sports fans don’t always watch it on television, we have other things to do, and it would be nice to keep up on the free airwaves. Get with it!