Well, no surprise that some no nothing decided to spray paint the Columbus statue in front of our County Courthouse.
Doesn’t take much to be stupid, much like the youngsters who spray paint some sort of symbol on buildings within our city. What a sad lot they are.
How about growing up, taking some responsibility, and becoming the person you can be. Otherwise you are heading down a road that will lead you to the place of least freedom in our society — incarceration.
Yes, a statue can be removed, legally. Let’s put it on a ballot, let’s have a vote, let’s decide in a democratic manner. But intimidating and mob rule throughout our country these last weeks are pathetic.
Our country is not perfect. And we are always striving to make it better. But, you are free here in the United States of America. And, you certainly are free to leave our country if you want to.
Intimidating and mob rule is unacceptable and the criminal justice system can force you to be confined for a lengthy period of time which will give you time to think about what you once had which you thought was so bad.
J. L. Davis
Walla Walla