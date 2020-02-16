Recently, while reading Robert Harris’ historical novel “Imperium,” I was stunned with how similar Cicero’s opening address to the Roman Senate during the trial of Verres, governor of Sicily, known for his corruption and outright thievery, was to President Trump’s impeachment trial.
Although written over 2,000 year ago it resonates with the politics of today.
Cicero addressed his fellow senators with these words,
“Today the eyes of the world are upon us, waiting to see how far the conduct of each man among us will be marked by obedience to his conscience and observance of the law. Even as you will pass your verdict upon Verres, so the people of Rome will pass its verdict upon yourselves. The case of Verres will determine whether, in a court composed of senators, the condemnation of a very guilty and very rich man can possibly occur. Because all the world knows that Verres is distinguished by nothing except his monstrous offences and his immense wealth. Therefore, if he is acquitted it will be impossible to imagine any explanation except the most shameful. So, I advise you, gentlemen, for your own sakes, to see that this does not occur.” (p. 31)
Only one senator, Mitt Romney, voted for the truth and was immediately denounced by members of his party, then vilified and trashed by Mr. Trump’s sneering twitters, words and actions.
No matter how the White House has tried to spin and justify the argument that Mr. Trump’s executive power allow him to do whatever he wants to do as president of the United States, even morally reprehensible things, the truth has a way of coming out, it always does.
And that truth is that when you lie, when you cheat, when you try to get others to do a nefarious favor for you in return for something that benefits you personally, you always harm yourself.
During our country’s dark time of political incivility, partisanship and corruption, Mr. Romney’s courage in voting for the truth in the impeachment trial of Mr. Trump stirred my heart and my faith that good people on both sides of the political aisle still exist today.
Marleen Ramsey
College Place