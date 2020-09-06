Mitchell’s vast knowledge of law is reassuring
I have known Mike Mitchell personally and professionally for over 35 years. He has been our family attorney during this time.
Mike has always demonstrated a very caring attitude and his knowledge of any aspect of law is very reassuring. He has been on both sides of legal matters, as a prosecutor or defense attorney, and has had vast experience as an arbitrator and mediator, along with many years of judge experience.
Knowing his character very well, I am voting for Mike for Superior Court judge.
Dan W. Kaylor, DDS
Walla Walla