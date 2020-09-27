I have known Mike Mitchell his entire legal career spanning over 42 years. He is a seasoned attorney with a depth and breadth of experience in all facets of the law. He is a man of integrity committed to serving the citizens of Walla Walla County with common sense and equality.
I have worked with numerous judges over the years as a former Walla Walla Superior Court Clerk and as a Kitsap County Chief Deputy Superior Court Clerk. This unique work experience gave me a keen understanding of the inherent qualities shared by successful and respected judges.
These judges manifested a composed demeanor and even temperament. In addition, diverse experiences throughout their legal career augmented their judicial qualifications.
Mike has practiced criminal law as a deputy prosecuting attorney and as a defense attorney. His current, successful private law practice represents clients in all areas of the law.
Mike’s most significant experiences, which I believe sets him apart from his opponent, are the years he has served as a Superior Court commissioner (eight years), a judge pro tem (since the early 2000s), a mediator (15 years), and an arbitrator (15 years).
He is sought out by his peers to serve in the capacities of mediator and arbitrator because of his character, intelligence and logical approach to resolving complex issues.
Mike’s judicial experience is unparalleled in Walla Walla County. I encourage you to vote for him for Superior Court judge, Position 1.
Pam Ray
Walla Walla