This letter is on behalf of Mike Mitchell, who is a candidate for judge of the Walla Walla Superior Court in the upcoming election.
As a psychologist and practicing professional in the Walla Walla Valley area for the past three decades, it has been my observation that the best judges are usually those with many years of experience in the courtroom and a wide background in various areas of practice.
It is my opinion that the best way to fully understand our complex system of law is to participate in it and learn it from the inside. Mike has been a trial lawyer for several decades, spending every day of his career in courtrooms in Walla Walla County and across the state, representing clients in a wide array of fields — ranging from criminal to domestic to business to landlord/tenant to personal injury.
This lengthy and broad experience places him in the best position to be prepared for all the challenges and difficult decisions presented to a judge, and it is why he has been deemed “highly qualified” by numerous professionals.
I have asked many local attorneys who they would seek out for representation if they needed legal assistance, and their choices were limited to Brandon Johnson or Mike Mitchell. Although many commented that Mr. Johnson is a smart and nice individual, every single legal professional stated they would seek out Mike’s assistance.
The common theme was Mike’s ability to make tough decisions, his experience, and his knowledge of the law.
Whether Mike is representing a small business seeking a fair shake as he did for me in 2004, a parent seeking the opportunity to be present in their child’s life, a battered woman seeking protection, or an alleged criminal seeking a principled defense, Mike has dedicated his life to fighting for causes he believes in.
I have seen Mike in Court representing both wealthy and poor clients, as well as clients coming from many different ethnicities. What has impressed me is that he treats everyone equally. He does this because he believes in fair and equal access to the court system for everyone.
Justice means nothing if it is only available to the wealthy, privileged or popular. He has devoted his career to fighting for justice for all.
Todd Carman-Wagner
Walla Walla