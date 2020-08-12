Thank you for the privilege of stating why Mike Mitchell will serve with distinction as the next Superior Court Judge in Walla Walla County.
Our legal system demands that a judge be of high moral character and possess integrity above reproach. We, the citizens of Walla Walla County, have the right to expect that our judge has the right temperament to process each case. Of course, the judge must possess a thorough knowledge of the law and administer justice without bias. Mike Mitchell is that kind of judge.
I have known Mike Mitchell for 15 of the more than 40 years he has practiced law in this area. He was also born and raised in Walla Walla and is aware of the issues that face our community. A judge must have the respect of the legal community. Therefore, seven years ago the Walla Walla County Superior Court Judges selected Mike to serve as a Superior Court Commissioner, and he also now serves as a temporary judge. All of this has prepared him so that the people of Walla Walla County can benefit from his qualifications when he is elected judge of the Superior Court.
Thomas Knoll Sr.
Walla Walla