I am writing in support of Mike Mitchell for Superior Court judge, Position 1.
It is imperative for our community to elect a judge with depth and breadth of quality legal experience.
Mike has been on both sides of almost every fence the court straddles. He understands each side’s arguments and positions having made them as an attorney during the last 42 years. This includes criminal law (both prosecutorial and defense), civil litigation, family law, estate planning and probate, business formation, juvenile law and dependencies, and real estate litigation.
Mike currently serves as Superior Court commissioner (8 years) and judge pro tem (since early 2000s). These appointments were made by sitting Superior Court judges.
Mike’s selection was driven by his substantial court experience, reputation for fairness, common sense and integrity. He has earned the respect of Judges and fellow attorneys in our county and across Washington state.
In addition to Mike’s multi-faceted private law practice, he also serves as a mediator (15 years) and arbitrator (15 years). He was an early advocate of alternative dispute resolution to settle family law cases and high-asset divorce cases. He is respected for resolving complex cases of which judges later told him they believed were unresolvable.
Due to the coronavirus, the court has a backlog of cases which require rescheduling. Mike’s vast experience will shorten his learning curve enabling him to efficiently manage this unprecedented challenging case load.
I trust Mike to serve our citizens with an open-mind, listening to all sides before making a final decision. I trust Mike to draw upon his diverse legal experience to arrive at fair and just decisions. I trust Mike will offer a level playing field for every case he adjudicates. I trust Mike is unequivocally the most qualified candidate for Walla Walla County Superior Court judge.
Please join me in voting for Mike on Nov. 3.
I encourage readers to learn more about Mike at mikemitchellforjudge.com.
Debbie Frol
Walla Walla