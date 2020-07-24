Mike Mitchell is the right choice for Superior Court judge.
Mike is a lifetime resident of Walla Walla and has over 42 years of experience as a lawyer and judge.
I have known Mike since watching him play football for Walla Walla High School and Washington State University.
He has spent many days in court and understands the system completely. His legal career includes civil litigation (litigation is not criminal in nature), personal injury, real estate, family law, estate planning and probate, dispute resolution, business formation, criminal law (prosecutorial and defense) and juvenile law and dependencies.
He has been on both sides of almost every fence the court straddles. He understands each side’s arguments and positions having made them as an attorney. He will apply the law to the facts and rule accordingly.
Being a judge is more than simply applying the law. It is understanding people, their agendas and applying common sense that a person has garnered throughout his lifetime. As a judge, he will apply all his knowledge and experiences to the real-life situations before him.
I urge a vote for Mike, by far the most qualified.
Jim Abajian
Walla Walla