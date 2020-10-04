With the Nov. 3 election rapidly approaching, I feel it is important each voter examine the qualifications of the candidates and make a well-informed choice. As a taxpayer and 47-year resident of Walla Walla County, I believe our county has been fortunate to have elected outstanding Superior Court Judges throughout the years.
Like many of the residents of our community I did not have a clear understanding of the different levels of the judicial system. I have researched the scope and responsibilities of different courts and determine the types of cases that come before each.
It became clear to me that a Superior Court judge is a trial judge who requires extensive experience handling trials, not to mention experience in criminal, family law, domestic violence, civil and juvenile cases.
When you look at Mike Mitchell’s qualification and experience in all of the aforementioned areas of the law, his experience far exceeds that of his opponent.
Mike has over 42 years as a practicing attorney and since 2015 has been the attorney of record in Superior Court in 138 cases compared to three for his opponent; Mike has served as Superior Court commissioner for eight years compared to zero for his opponent; Mike has presided over 300 days of domestic violence cases compared to 15 for his opponent; Mike has 30 years of experience as a criminal prosecutor or defense attorney compared to zero for his opponent; Mike has over 10 years of experience in juvenile court cases compared to zero for his opponent; Additionally, Mike has been attending judicial conferences or judicial college for the past eight years compared to zero for his opponent.
When voting for our Superior Court judge we need to make the decision based on knowledge and experience.
The premise that Mike’s opponent is a nice guy or he will work hard is not a substitute for his lack of experience. I think each of us would assume the judge presiding over a jury trial in Superior Court would have at least brought a jury case to trial. Mike has done many such trials while his opponent has reportedly not done any.
Mike is the correct choice for Walla Walla County Superior Court judge. Please join me in casting your vote for Mike on Nov. 3.
Frank O’Leary
Walla Walla