The campaign for Walla Walla Superior Court judge seems overwhelmed with a preponderance of expensive marketing by an attorney who is primarily engaged in private mediation but wants to move into to our Superior Court.
No doubt he is a nice person. And the choice we have is to vote for another person instead who has vastly more extensive qualifications and experience to serve as our next judge.
To make my point, consider that Mike Mitchell has 42 years practicing law in Walla Walla, Brandon Johnson 20 years and much of it out of our community. Just since 2015 Mitchell has appeared in 138 cases as attorney of record, Johnson 3 cases. Mitchell has been a court commissioner in Walla Walla for 11 years, Johnson zero years. Mitchell has served 138 days in court as the judge hearing Walla Walla cases, Johnson 51 days.
Mike Mitchell has heard, as a judge, over 300 cases of domestic violence charges, Johnson 15 cases. Mitchell has over 30 years of experience as a criminal prosecutor or defense attorney, Johnson has zero years!
Mitchell has attended eight judicial conferences, sharpening his court skills, and Johnson has never been to one.
Last point, our court system presently is backlogged with dozens of jury trials that need to be heard. Mitchell has participated in dozens of jury trials and Johnson has yet to preside over his first one! We can all play that forward.
The differences in knowledge and experience between Mitchell and his opponent are remarkable! And Mike is absolutely fair minded and unprejudiced and will see each individual that comes before him as a person to be regarded respectfully and treated fairly. He is quiet, independent, self-directed and wise.
Mitchell is anxious to serve our court in the community he grew up in, using his knowledge and depth and breadth of experience.
When making this important choice in our election, please vote for Mitchell, the teacher here, and not for the student.
Allan Gillespie
Walla Walla