I am writing in support of Mike Mitchell for Superior Court judge.
I first got to know Mike as my Little League Baseball coach 25 years ago and have had a personal relationship with him ever since.
Mike has the experience, both in time and depth, and temperament to be well prepared, fair and open minded as he makes decisions. I know Mike to be firm and consistent while at the same time being a courteous and understanding of the human elements of the issues.
I believe Mike is the most qualified for the position of Superior Court Judge. Please join me in casting your ballot for Mike.
Casey Waddell
Walla Walla