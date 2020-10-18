Though I am now retired from the practice of law, I have had the opportunity to know and work with Mike Mitchell and Brandon Johnson, both professionally and personally.
The Walla Walla County Superior Court judge election this November is critically important. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a backlog of both criminal and civil cases remains to be resolved.
Although Brandon Johnson has many fine qualities, it is clearly evident from the breadth of his experience as a practicing attorney (both civil and criminal), mediator, Superior Court commissioner and Superior Court judge pro tem, that Mike Mitchell is the candidate best prepared to immediately meet the challenges facing the court.
In addition, Mike has the temperament, work ethic and demeanor required of a judge, in line with the profiles of the many fine District and Superior Court judges who have served our county so well for so many years.
Please join me in supporting Mike for Superior Court judge this November.
Tom Baffney
Walla Walla